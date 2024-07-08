Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 14,971 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,012,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,792,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,855,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after buying an additional 204,459 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,801,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,445,000 after purchasing an additional 362,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Radian Group by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,049,000 after buying an additional 269,209 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN opened at $31.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.34 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 47.74%. The company had revenue of $319.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $636,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,895 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $187,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $636,254.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 10,804 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $339,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,651,517 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

