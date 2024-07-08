Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stock Position Decreased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,986 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 23,117 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.08% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $9.74 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

