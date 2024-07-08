Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 83,842 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,842 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ET shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

