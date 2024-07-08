Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.5 %

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.31.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

