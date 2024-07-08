The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 207.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Shares of BA stock opened at $184.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

