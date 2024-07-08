Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 99,052 Shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Free Report) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 99,052 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.45% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 14,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 15,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MUA opened at $11.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

