Van ECK Associates Corp Buys New Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 124,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 80.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in TELUS by 39.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 2,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in TELUS by 7.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 23,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

Shares of TU stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 289.75%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

