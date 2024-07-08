Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 6,298 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $45,786,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Exponent by 1,383.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 261,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 243,412 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,687,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,217,000 after purchasing an additional 236,050 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,183,000 after purchasing an additional 146,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exponent by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,074 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $94.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $102.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.98.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $657,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,444,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Stories

