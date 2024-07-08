Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 8.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 481,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $82,400,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 370.0% during the 3rd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,114 shares in the last quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 51.0% during the third quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $226.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.07 and a 1 year high of $226.45.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Melius Research increased their target price on Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

Read Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.