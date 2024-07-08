Opinicus Capital Inc. Buys 309 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,631 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 6.8% of Opinicus Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagstone Financial Management boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Asset Planning Corporation grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 6,135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.71.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $226.34 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $226.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total transaction of $14,368,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,207,570.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378,155.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

