Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 8,187 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,611 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $656,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,551,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,130,000 after acquiring an additional 187,472 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,531,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,213,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,811,000 after purchasing an additional 227,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens raised Prosperity Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB opened at $59.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.24 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

