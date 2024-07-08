Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,187 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HST has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.