Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 301,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,439 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $25.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 171.54 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.