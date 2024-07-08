Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 15.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 301,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 8,355.6% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 141.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,238,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,439 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.
Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance
NYSE VNO opened at $25.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 171.54 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $32.21.
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.
