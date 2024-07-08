Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 503 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Nordson during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Nordson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $226.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $243.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.91. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nordson

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.