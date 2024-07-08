Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,418 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,758 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:LPX opened at $80.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.89. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.64.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.11.

Get Our Latest Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

