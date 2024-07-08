O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,910 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.08% of O-I Glass worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OI. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

