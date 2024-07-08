Norden Group LLC Invests $438,000 in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $235.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $245.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

