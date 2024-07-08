First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 21,551 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,345,000 after buying an additional 27,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $42.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $26.69 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

