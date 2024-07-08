First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Purchases 944 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6,720.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.24 per share, with a total value of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,305.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 349,526 shares of company stock valued at $43,721,225 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Glj Research began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.82 price target on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.45.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $97.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 31.89% and a net margin of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

