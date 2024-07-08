First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Increases Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.53, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ES. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

