Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Boosted by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 31.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 91,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 8.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $46.97. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.16.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 59.92%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

