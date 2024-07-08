Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 8,377 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,377 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,409,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

FTXO opened at $26.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $98.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

