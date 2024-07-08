Norden Group LLC Takes Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,813 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 88.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 19.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 464,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 76,421 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Pure Storage by 178.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 208,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 133,850 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG opened at $64.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,075,702.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,075,702.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,560.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,951 shares of company stock valued at $11,584,759 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities cut Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

