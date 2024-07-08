6,900 Shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Acquired by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,629,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,245,000 after acquiring an additional 317,936 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,221,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,787,000 after purchasing an additional 168,420 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,278 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,785,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,152,000 after purchasing an additional 365,820 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,367,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,287,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $73.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

