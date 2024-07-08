Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,039,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,035 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $3,460,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 283,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 264,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 175,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Price Performance

NYSE MUJ opened at $11.42 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

