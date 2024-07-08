Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Itron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,681,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,978,000 after buying an additional 51,874 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Itron by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after buying an additional 110,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,126,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Itron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,081,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Down 0.0 %

Itron stock opened at $99.43 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total value of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,237.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

