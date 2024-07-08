Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 295.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 84.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,403,000 after acquiring an additional 965,316 shares in the last quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 385,265 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,431,000 after acquiring an additional 342,451 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after acquiring an additional 302,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after acquiring an additional 82,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Tecnoglass Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Tecnoglass stock opened at $50.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Tecnoglass Profile

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.