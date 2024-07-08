Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,659 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUI. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Melfa Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUI opened at $12.28 on Monday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.