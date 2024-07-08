Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 594 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.10% of General American Investors worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stolper Co grew its position in General American Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in General American Investors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in General American Investors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 104,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in General American Investors by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 119,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Stock Performance

General American Investors stock opened at $50.16 on Monday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General American Investors Company Profile

In other General American Investors news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $48,851.48. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $184,796 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

