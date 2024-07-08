BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYN. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 260,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 163,669 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 814,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 271,029 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 97,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 41,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,032,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after buying an additional 58,786 shares in the last quarter. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

MYN stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $10.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.