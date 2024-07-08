Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,029 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.9% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 12,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $881,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Price Performance

NYSE:DT opened at $44.69 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.