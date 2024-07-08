Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $551,555,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 348.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

BKR stock opened at $34.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

