Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,294 Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.48% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCOR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 64.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

FCOR stock opened at $46.54 on Monday. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $47.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23.

About Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

