Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.20 Million Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,507,000 after buying an additional 872,016 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pinterest by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 882,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,547 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 3,402.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.37.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PINS opened at $43.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.20, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.12. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,184 shares of company stock worth $2,255,783 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.