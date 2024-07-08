Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 242 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 795.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 125,071 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in CBRE Group by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CBRE stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.17.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

