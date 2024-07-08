Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 519,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $39.30 on Monday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $41.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.