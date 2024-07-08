Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,644 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $132.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

