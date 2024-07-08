Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,956 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 592,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,260,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 427,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,224,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 326.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 67,246 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PICB opened at $22.36 on Monday. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27.

Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

