Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,601 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 113,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 785,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,408,000 after acquiring an additional 74,663 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 425,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 348,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.52.

NYSE KIM opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

