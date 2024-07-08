Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,861,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,007,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,426,000 after acquiring an additional 359,198 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 854,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 837,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 744,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 157,746 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.67. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

