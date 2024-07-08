Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $123,253,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Incyte by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,691,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,020,000 after buying an additional 1,465,792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 2,858.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,409,000 after buying an additional 991,110 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Incyte by 842.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 955,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,011,000 after buying an additional 854,311 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 85.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 454,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $57.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.59. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $50.27 and a 52-week high of $67.36.

Insider Activity

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $880.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.85 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. Analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,093 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total transaction of $64,388.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 19,164 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,149,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Incyte

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.