Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Barclays cut Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.83.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $114.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.27. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $95.94 and a 52-week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.32%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

