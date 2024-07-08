United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,484 shares of company stock valued at $28,609,889. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $314.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.62 and a fifty-two week high of $325.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.48.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.73 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

