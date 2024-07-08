Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,838 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCU. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 304,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 199,361 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCU opened at $16.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average is $16.32. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0679 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

