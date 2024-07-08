Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $222.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $231.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

