Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 454.5% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,366,329.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.60, for a total transaction of $505,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,161.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,266 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

TXRH stock opened at $170.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.34. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXRH. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

