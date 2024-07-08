Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Taboola.com were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after buying an additional 2,859,451 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Taboola.com by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,043,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 38.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,069,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 297,411 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its position in Taboola.com by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 984,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 106,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Taboola.com by 292.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 657,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 490,149 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TBLA opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $971.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.29. Taboola.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.73 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TBLA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.59.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

