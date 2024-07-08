Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Ashland by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ashland by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Trading Down 0.6 %

Ashland stock opened at $92.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.94. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.82 and a 52 week high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ashland Increases Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 42.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ashland

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.