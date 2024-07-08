Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,398 Shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCX opened at $20.87 on Monday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $23.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0935 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

