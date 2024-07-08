ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of ProShares Ultra Technology worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ROM opened at $74.04 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $74.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78.

ProShares Ultra Technology Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

